New western Thailand motorway to be open for free during Songkran

Construction of the new motorway – officially called Intercity Highway Number 81, or M81 – was 97.5% complete and could be partly opened to facilitate road travel during that period, he said.

Work is 39% complete on the installation of relevant systems, such as traffic control, toll collection, and road management, the deputy minister said.

Surapong said the Department of Highways would open the M81 Highway from April 11 to April 21, allowing motorists to enter it – free of charge and at any time of the day – from the toll plazas of West Nakhon Pathom, Tha Maka, Tha Muang, and Kanchanaburi.

“This will help residents of Kanchanaburi and the neighbouring provinces to travel more easily and quickly during the Songkran festival. Also, this is a way to promote tourism in Kanchanaburi and the western region of the country,” he added.



