Catch sight of ‘Devil Eyes’ at Phitsanulok, Loei national parks

Discovered in 2018, "Thismia submucronata" is a small myco-heterotrophic plant that cannot photosynthesise but feeds on fungus in the soil instead.

The paper on "Thismia submucronata" was published in several scientific and botanical journals as a new species from Thailand. It is similar to the existing T. mucronata, but differs in having three foveae together with a mucro at the apex of the mitre and outer surface of stamen filaments and both surfaces of annulus are covered by papillate hairs.

"Thismia submucronata" is known to be found in only two areas: Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park in Phitsanulok province and Phu Suan Sai National Park in Loei province. However, it may also be found in other areas of Northern and Northeastern Thailand with similar climatic conditions and vegetation type.

Devil Eyes grows amongst leaf litter, under the shade of moist evergreen forest, near waterfalls or by streams, at an elevation of 1,200 to 1,300 metres above sea level. Flowering and fruiting was observed from May to July.

Photos courtesy of Sarawut Thongmuang, an official at Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park, Department of National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.