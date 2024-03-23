PM dismisses rumours linking Chada to large Nonthaburi gambling den

The PM said on Saturday that it was unfair to accuse Chada of involvement just because he knows the illegal casino’s alleged owner.

“Khun Chada deserves fair treatment. We can know many people, but that does not mean we are involved in the wrongdoings committed by the people we know. I think it is not fair [to make such accusations],” said Srettha, who also holds the Finance portfolio.

“I will not interfere in this matter and will not ask Khun Chada either,” he added.

However, the premier was quick to add that the problem of illegal casinos, regardless of whether politicians are involved, is something that must be urgently tackled.

Srettha pointed out that it was the duty of the Royal Thai Police and relevant state agencies to conduct investigations and find the wrongdoers.

“Illegal gambling is a big problem. It’s against the law and is unacceptable,” the premier said. “I don’t care if a politician is involved with casinos. The law must be enforced, and all wrongdoers must be prosecuted,” he added.

Chada is a key figure in the coalition partner, Bhumjaithai Party, and the party’s leader is Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

On Tuesday night, Anutin rushed to the scene when an 80-strong team of Interior Ministry officials raided a large gambling den in Nonthaburi and arrested some 300 alleged punters.

Accompanying Anutin was Ansit Sampantharat, director-general of the ministry’s Provincial Administration Department.