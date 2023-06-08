Cops stunned as CSD raids gambling den 500m from police station
Officers at a police station in Ubon Ratchathani were left shamefaced when the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) raided and arrested 45 alleged gamblers at a gambling den just 500 metres from a local police station.
The raid by 20 CSD officers against a large dice gambling den, right under the nose of Warin Chamrab district police station, happened at 3am on Thursday.
Pol Colonel Piwat Jitsophakul, commander of CSD Subdivision 3, said his team received a tip-off from residents of the Had Suan Ya community in Tambon Warin Chamrab that a large gambling den was operating near the district police station.
Piwat said he sent undercover officials to the den and deployed officers to surround the den, located on the banks of Mool River, before conducting the raid.
Three gamblers fled by jumping into the waters and swam across the river, he said.
During the raid, a 50-year-old man passed out after suffering a heart attack. Police resuscitated him, rushed him to the district hospital and booked him for legal action later.
All the suspects were taken to the highway police station in Ubon Ratchathani for legal action. The top five officers of the district police station are expected to face transfer later.