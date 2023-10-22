Don Muang police nab 53 in gambling den crackdown
Police reportedly caught 53 gamblers “red-handed” when they raided a gambling den inside a futsal stadium in Bangkok’s Don Muang district.
Acting on tip-offs, 40 officers from Don Muang Police Station surrounded a large heavily curtained glass room inside the stadium at about 2am on Sunday.
Upon receiving a signal from an undercover policeman inside, the waiting officers then broke the iron gates and entered the room to handcuff the 30 men and 23 women inside.
Police said they confiscated several gambling tools, including 52 dice, a dice shaker and a betting board.
Police also arrested the alleged operator identified only as Wilaiwan, 37. She is apparently wanted on another arrest warrant issued by Don Muang district court on June 22 over gambling charges.
Police said this den has been busted several times but has reopened time and again after crackdowns.