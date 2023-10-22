Don Muang police nab 53 in gambling den crackdown

Acting on tip-offs, 40 officers from Don Muang Police Station surrounded a large heavily curtained glass room inside the stadium at about 2am on Sunday.

Upon receiving a signal from an undercover policeman inside, the waiting officers then broke the iron gates and entered the room to handcuff the 30 men and 23 women inside.

Police said they confiscated several gambling tools, including 52 dice, a dice shaker and a betting board.