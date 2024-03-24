Hot afternoon forecast of 40°C for Thailand’s North and Central regions
The Thailand Meteorological Department has warned of hot weather on March 24 in the northern and central regions, with temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius. In Bangkok, there is a 10% chance of rain in the area.
The low atmospheric pressure caused by the heat covering the upper region of Thailand would lead to extremely hot weather during midday. Citizens are advised to take care of their health due to the extremely hot weather conditions, the department said.
Isolated thunderstorms are likely in some areas as the southerly and southeasterly winds bring moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea to cover the lower northeastern, lower central, and eastern regions, the department said.
People in the upper regions of Thailand are advised to beware of the potential danger from thunderstorms that may occur during this period.
The east and southeast winds covering the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea result in isolated thunderstorms in some areas of the southern region.
In the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, waves around a metre high are expected with even higher waves in areas experiencing thunderstorms. Boat operators in these areas are advised to avoid sailing during thunderstorms, the department said.