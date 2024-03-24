Queen rides BMX on new course as Their Majesties open new facilities in Phichit

Their Majesties were flown in a helicopter from Dusit Palace to the Pibul Thammawet Witthaya School in Phichit’s Pho Thalay district before they were driven to preside over the opening ceremony of Nakhon Chai Boworn Museum at Wat Hiranyaram.

After the museum opening ceremony, Their Majesties presided over the launch of a development project of Bueng Si Fai, a large freshwater lake in Phichit’s Mueang district.

The Bueng Si Fai Chalerm Phrakiart development project was launched to honour His Majesty on the occasion of his 72nd birthday, which falls on July 28, 2024.