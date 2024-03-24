Queen rides BMX on new course as Their Majesties open new facilities in Phichit
Their Majesties the King and Queen visited Phichit province on Saturday to open a new museum, launch a lake development project, and open a new bicycle motocross racing course where HM the Queen rode a bike.
Their Majesties were flown in a helicopter from Dusit Palace to the Pibul Thammawet Witthaya School in Phichit’s Pho Thalay district before they were driven to preside over the opening ceremony of Nakhon Chai Boworn Museum at Wat Hiranyaram.
After the museum opening ceremony, Their Majesties presided over the launch of a development project of Bueng Si Fai, a large freshwater lake in Phichit’s Mueang district.
The Bueng Si Fai Chalerm Phrakiart development project was launched to honour His Majesty on the occasion of his 72nd birthday, which falls on July 28, 2024.
As part of the development, tracks have been built around the lake, which has become a public park, for the people to ride bicycles to exercise.
Their majesties also rode a tandem recumbent bike on the track as part of the opening ceremony.
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin also led his Cabinet members and senior government officials to take part in bicycle riding at the park.
Bueng Si Fai has some 5,390 rai (862.4 hectares) of area and it is a crucial reservoir for consumption and farming water as well as for fishing.
The Phichit provincial administration decided to launch the development project to mark the 72nd birthday of the King.
The development is aimed at making the lake a tourism spot for the lower northern provinces by improving the landscape and by releasing fishes into the lake and by tree planting.
Their then Majesties travelled to preside over the opening ceremony of a Saranjit Mongkol Suk BMX course, which is located inside the park and is part of the development project of the park.
Her Majesty got dressed in a BMA riding dress and presided over the opening ceremony with His Majesty.
General Decha Hemkrasri, president of the Thai Cycling Association under the royal patronage of His Majesty, was granted an audience with Their Majesties to invite the Queen to ride a BMX bike at the course.
His Majesty looked on while Her Majesty enjoyed riding the BMX bike on the course for some time.