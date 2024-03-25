Thailand’s medical hub dream shattered by lack of innovation: Pharma leaders

Their comments came in response to the announcement that “CPHI South East Asia 2024”, ASEAN's leading pharmaceutical event, will be held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok from July 10 to 12.

While praising the event as a platform for Thailand’s pharmaceutical and healthcare industries to demonstrate their potential as a medical hub of Asia, Greater Pharma and T.MAN Pharmaceutical pointed out big obstacles to achieving that aim.

One major challenge, they said, is forging a strong domestic medicine manufacturing base on which the country can rely.

Drug imports still account for at least 65% of the total pharmaceutical market in Thailand with only 35% produced domestically, according to recent data.

Furthermore, the majority of locally produced drugs are ready-made or derived from downstream drug manufacturing where innovation is absent. The rest are generic drugs manufactured as copies of original drug formulas, or prototype drugs from foreign countries whose patents have expired.

Upstream drug production of newly discovered medicines, as well as the production of intermediate drugs or raw materials, is still extremely rare in Thailand.

Innovation is a missing pillar in Thailand’s ambition for medical hub status, said Prapol Thanachotipan, CEO of T.MAN Pharmaceutical.

He emphasised the importance of research and development for T.MAN’s 's long-term growth, plus significant investment to upgrade operations to meet global standards and earn European certification.

Thai herbal goldmine.