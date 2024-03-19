CPHI 2024 sets to drive Thailand towards becoming a medical hub

Meanwhile, Thailand still relies on pharmaceutical drug imports with at least 65% of the total pharmaceutical market, worth up to 200 billion baht, being imported, and only 35% being produced in Thailand. Most of the locally produced drugs are ready-made drugs or drugs from downstream drug production. Otherwise, they are generic drugs, produced as copies of original drug formulas or prototype drugs from foreign countries whose patents have expired. Upstream drug production of newly discovered medicine and the production of intermediate drugs or the production of raw materials are still very rare to find.

Greater Pharma Group is, therefore, committed to pushing forward and becoming a leading company in ASEAN in developing health and beauty innovations. The company starts with the determination to produce quality products that can solve health problems for Thais in a way that is easier to access at affordable and fair prices. That way, Thai people can depend less on imports. And it also brings sustainable profits for trading partners.

“We want to be a fully integrated pharmaceutical manufacturer from upstream to downstream, especially in specialized drugs to reduce and replace imported drugs, such as advanced therapy medicinal products, biological drugs, and probiotics, etc.”

Meanwhile, an approach of developing many product groups was executed in collaboration with the Faculty of Medicine, Siriraj Hospital, covering the development of allergy testing kits and vaccines from the process of breeding dust mites and cockroaches and the extraction process to obtain important substances which are raw materials specific to the allergies of Thai people as well as the production process of test kits and vaccines until the company becomes the first company in ASEAN to launch the products. The company also aims to be the first manufacturer in ASEAN to begin research and develop advanced therapy medicinal products, such as stem cells and NK cells as options for cancer treatment, following an official license approval by Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration, Ministry of Public Health.

In addition to elevating its potential in research and innovation, Greater Pharma sees the importance of expanding to new markets. Recently, the company introduced new products that elevate the brand's image and make it more appealing to Generation Z by tapping teen heartthrob “Bright-Vachirawit Chivaaree” to be a presenter for Mybacin Zinc, inviting the young generation to “Come…Zinc with Bright”. At the same time, the company will also participate in the CPHI South East Asia 2024 to build brand awareness and present the latest innovations from Greater Pharma to those who attend the event.

