Interpharma aims to upgrade 2 plants to EU standards in bid to boost exports

The investment includes the company's efforts to upgrade and improve its two manufacturing plants so that they could be approved and certified by European Union standards, allowing it to export pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and cosmetic products to international markets, company CEO Trinnawat Thanitnitiphan said.

Currently, Interpharma is only permitted to export certain pharmaceutical and organic pet foods and supplements to Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Hong Kong.

Speaking at a media group interview on Tuesday, Trinnawat said that the investment plan aligns with the exponential growth in demand for pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and cosmetic products in a market where health and wellness trends are booming.

Rather than waiting for the disease to develop and then seeking treatment, people are becoming more aware of the importance of maintaining their health. As a result, probiotics, or good bacteria, are in high demand for their ability to strengthen the human immune system and anti ageing.

"After a decade in the market, we realise that we have successfully become the most trusted brand among hospitals and pharmacists. To grow further, we need to lay a strong foundation of brand awareness among consumers while expanding channels to access our products. The work will be our priority from now on," he said.

He explained that the 1.5-billion-baht budget would be used for research and development of new products, mergers and acquisitions, marketing plans (including presenters' costs), and manufacturing plan development to obtain EU standard certification.