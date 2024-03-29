Thailand in talks with China, Laos on aviation routes amid rising demand

He said the proposed parallel routes were expected to help ease congestion in the current flight path set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) that passes a “bottleneck” in northwestern Laos.

After the three countries agree on the new aviation routes between Thailand and China via Laos, they will seek approval from the ICAO, Nopasit said, adding that the parallel routes were expected to be opened in early 2026 after meeting the ICAO’s safety requirements.

He said that Asia’s airline industry had seen signs of rapid expansion, especially in China and India, following purchase orders for more than 1,000 aircraft. Aerothai, a state enterprise under the Ministry of Transport, has accordingly seen the need to increase airspace capabilities to cope with the expected expansion.

“Discussion is underway between Thailand, Laos, and China over a plan to open new routes to accommodate more flights – from 100,000 per year currently to 200,000,” Nopasit said.

The planned parallel routes between Thailand and China will accommodate flights between the northern Thai provinces of Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai and major Chinese cities like Kunming, Guiyang, Chengdu, Tianfu, Chongqing, and Xian, according to the Aerothai chief.

