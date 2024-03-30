Sittra claims he has evidence proving ‘money mules’ shifted funds to Torsak’s wife

He said the complaint will be filed at Bangkok’s Tao Poon Police Station on Monday.

The lawyer added that he had enough evidence to prove that the Royal Thai Police chief, Pol General Torsak Sukvimol, and his spouse had dealings with two alleged “money mules”, whom he identified as “Kachacharn” and “Nattapong”.

He alleged that the police chief’s wife had obtained “several millions of baht” from 38 mule bank accounts between 2019 and 2023, adding that these accounts differed from those he had told the police to investigate.

Sittra claimed that the two alleged money mules had together transferred 800,000 baht as a donation to Nonthaburi’s Nakhon In Temple on Torsak’s behalf in November. He added that he had donated 5,000 baht that was “earned honestly” to the temple on Saturday.

The lawyer said he decided to proceed with the police complaint after Torsak filed criminal and civil defamation lawsuits against him over the bribe-taking accusations he had levelled against the police chief.

However, the police chief later instructed his legal advisers to withdraw the petitions they had filed against Sittra, so the lawyer could focus on coming up with evidence over so-called money laundering charges, Torsak’s lawyer Atchariya Ruangrattanapong said on Saturday.



