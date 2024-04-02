With better welfare drawing 45,000 volunteers, Thai military will draft 40,000

With some 45,000 men expected to join or stay in the military, the remaining 40,000 positions will be filled via conscription, said Defence Ministry spokesman Rear Adm Thanitpong Sirisawetsak.

The conscription process kicked off on Monday and will run until April 12.

All men are required by Thai law to report to their local military registrar to be conscripted as soon as they turn 21.

If the number of men reporting is higher than the slots available, then they will be chosen through drawing lots.