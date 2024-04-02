Pol Gen ‘Big Joke’ Surachate faces arrest for evading summonses

In the investigation of police officials involved in the online gambling website BNKMaster, attempts were made to summon Surachate, also known as "Big Joke”, deputy commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, after financial-transaction data linked him to the aforementioned network.

The third summons, scheduled for April 1, 2024, was issued for Surachate to acknowledge the allegations.

However, Surachate did not appear to give a statement or acknowledge the allegations to the investigating team in any way.