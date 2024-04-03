TDRI: Cannabis laws should be revised to offset negative impacts

In Thailand, the herb was decriminalised for medical use in 2019 and for recreational use in June 2022, to increase alternative medical treatment, reduce reliance on imports, promote Thai traditional medicine, stimulate the economy and generate income for people.

However, the institute’s Nuttanan Wichitaksorn noted during a seminar at Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn in Bangkok that most people used cannabis for recreational activities like smoking.

He pointed out that a quarter of the 1,017 people aged above 18 years surveyed had been affected in some way by the herb, whether by the cost, decision-making ability, driving performance and increased risk of trying other narcotics.

“Most physicians prescribed cannabis for relieving symptoms due to insufficient clinical evidence on its treatment effectiveness,” he said, adding that children were at risk of becoming new cannabis users.

Pros and cons

The institute’s research director for public health and agriculture, Viroj Na Ranong, said cannabis legalisation has offered alternative treatments for some diseases, such as migraine, malignant tumours, inability to sleep and body pain.

“The number of patients using cannabis increased 4-5 times compared to its legalisation for medicinal use only in February 2019, but many developed an allergy to it,” he said.

The institute researchers also stressed that even though the cannabis legalisation led to an increase in retailers, low-quality products triggered by loopholes in the law could have a negative sentiment on the Thai economy.