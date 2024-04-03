Power dynamics and the struggles within Thailand’s educational system

MP Paramee Waichongcharoen, who was a teacher before entering politics in early 2023, said that being a politician has helped her see the bigger picture and realise that the power struggle between teachers is worse than the authoritarianism between teachers and students. This oppressive attitude has been reported among teachers as well.

Though recently students who are aware of their rights have raised their voices against repressive teachers, the problem among educators themselves remains hidden.

“This chair case proves how a school principal can oppress teachers. This repression can take many forms, between teachers and heads of departments, younger and older teachers and so many other combinations. But none of this makes the news because, under Thai bureaucracy, the chiefs are given the authority to evaluate the performance of those under their command,” the MP said.

She believes the problems caused by this oppressive structure are worse in rural areas and at medium-sized schools, where teachers are not aware of their rights and principals hold the power.

“Repression among educators is a sin that has been passed down by senior teachers to younger ones and then on to students,” Paramee said.

She added that she believes the Education Ministry has not done enough to address this problem, even though it holds so much power. The MP also believes that similar problems may exist in private schools, though they may not be as severe.