Seminar runs through AI security risks and perks for urban Thailand

Pongsak Yingchoncharoen, a consultant and former president of the National Municipal Association of Thailand, discussed the progress being made by Yala in its quest to becoming a smart city. Yala has implemented AI in its entire local security system, fostering connectivity. For instance, CCTV cameras connected to the AI system manage traffic on the roads and provide emergency alerts. Each platform can store all data, and drones patrol to gather data for each area.

"Yala has implemented AI citywide because it's a city that has never been peaceful. Depending solely on human labour may not be sufficient. I want every region to adopt these innovations. We shouldn't wait until something bad happens to start caring. We should prevent it early for the safety of the community.

However, one limitation in community security is budget. The funding allocated is less than 1%, causing some local security systems to remain inadequate. Pongsak urged the government to increase the security budget for the safety of the community and the development of the city to be livable.

Air Vice Marshal Amorn Chomchoey, the Secretary-General of the National Cybersecurity Commission, noted that Thailand's cybersecurity laws consist of both mandatory and non-mandatory provisions.

For other service sectors, while some cybersecurity laws are not obligatory, the necessity for security remains imperative due to the involvement of computers, the internet, and automated systems, thereby exposing everyone to cyber risks.

"People often think that cybersecurity isn't related to their business, but once they're hit by ransomware that infiltrates their systems and demands a ransom for their data, that's when they realise the importance of good security. We don't want to see cybersecurity as an added cost, and often consider it a waste of budget, but it's our private data at stake. How can we be sure that our data is safe once we've backed it up? Who is responsible for the backend care? When we upload data to the cloud, how can we know if those clouds are secure enough? If the CCTV cameras installed aren't updated, or if the passwords aren't changed, how can we ensure they're still secure?

" We need to be aware that every convenience comes with its risks," Amorn said.

Ekarat Wipanurat, director of the Director's Office of Thai Secom Security agreed, saying: Technology is evolving rapidly, offering a variety of options, and some innovations, once adopted, are cheaper than traditional systems. The market for security products and services will become more specialised with, for example, security systems being used within buildings, residential areas, or elderly care homes. This presents a significant business opportunity.

As technology drives the IT business forward, the next trend is likely to be CCTV cameras processing data on the cloud, leading to increased interest in sustainability. Smart systems can reduce costs and save energy, such as eliminating the need to build security rooms or hardware facilities.

"We want Thailand to pay more attention to personal data because this data is valuable and constantly targeted by malicious actors looking to hack into systems," Ekarat concluded.