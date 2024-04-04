2.61 million travellers expected to use Thailand’s 6 main airports in Songkran

Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said on Thursday that he has instructed all relevant agencies to be prepared for the massive number of passengers who will travel by land, sea or air from April 11 to 17.

Suriya added that he has instructed AOT to ensure full convenience and security for passengers using the six airports.

He said approximately 2.61 million passengers are expected to use these airports between April 11 and 17, or 28.5% more than the same period last year. Of them, 1.65 million are expected to be foreigners, and the remainder locals.