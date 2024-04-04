What's Srettha's opinion on ‘Kaeng Tai Pla’, ranked the worst food?

Srettha said if Kaeng Tai Pla (fish entrails sour curry) is diluted and not very spicy, it wouldn’t be called “Kaeng Tai Pla”.

The prime minister was commenting on Thai social networkers’ reactions to the latest ranking by TasteAtlas website. The website last month ranked “Kaeng Tai Pla” No. 1 on its list of “100 Worst Rated Foods in the World”.

Srettha said different people have different tastes for foods and foreigners have the right to like or dislike Thai dishes.