What's Srettha's opinion on ‘Kaeng Tai Pla’, ranked the worst food?
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Thursday that he loves “Kaeng Tai Pla”, the signature dish of the southern region, although it is very hot and thick.
Srettha said if Kaeng Tai Pla (fish entrails sour curry) is diluted and not very spicy, it wouldn’t be called “Kaeng Tai Pla”.
The prime minister was commenting on Thai social networkers’ reactions to the latest ranking by TasteAtlas website. The website last month ranked “Kaeng Tai Pla” No. 1 on its list of “100 Worst Rated Foods in the World”.
Srettha said different people have different tastes for foods and foreigners have the right to like or dislike Thai dishes.
The prime minister said the taste of Kaeng Tai Pla might be too strong for foreigners.
“They are probably not used to it. But if Kaeng Tai Pla is not hot, it won’t be Kaeng Tai Pla,” Srettha added.
The prime minister said his government had been promoting Thai dishes as soft power, but it could not be denied that certain dishes could be disliked by foreigners.