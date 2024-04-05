Common black fly larvae added to list of alternative protein source in animal feed

The black soldier fly is a common, widespread fly of the Stratiomyidae family.

After a meeting with the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry’s Agricultural Product Standards Committee on Thursday, Deputy Agriculture Minister Anucha Nakasai said the committee had approved six new or updated items in agriculture standards. The items include BSF larvae for animal feed, updated durian farming methods, good hygiene practices (GHP) for egg collection centres, good agricultural practices (GAP) for growing orchids, GAP for sesame farming, and guidelines for analysing risks of food-based antimicrobial resistance drugs.

Anucha said these standards are crucial for elevating the quality of Thai agricultural products and bringing food up to international standards, ensuring safety and building consumer confidence both domestically and internationally, as well as promoting Thailand to become the world’s kitchen.

Better agricultural standards will also help farmers sell their products with a bigger profit margin, thus enhancing their living standards, he said.