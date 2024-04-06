Chiang Mai Province prepares for emergency relief in Fang, Phrao districts

The aim is to provide assistance to disaster victims in emergency situations.

On April 1, there was a forest fire in Fang district that caused significant danger to lives, physical well-being and properties of the residents, resulting from hazardous smoke affecting the health and livelihoods of the people.

Therefore, for the benefit of disaster management in accordance with the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Plan and emergency relief efforts, the provincial governor urgently declared the area in Fang district a disaster-prone area and emergency assistance zone.