Air pollution cited as four Chiang Mai University academics die of cancer

“December 2023: Dr Kritthai Thanakritsombat, an instructor at the Epidemiology and Clinical Statistics Clinic, Department of Family Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University.

“April 2024: Professor Raviwan Olanratmanee, dean of the Faculty of Architecture, Chiang Mai University.”

Phichaapa added: “How many more losses must we endure before we can address the issue of burning and pollution effectively?”

Jittakorn Olanratmanee, the husband of Raviwan, revealed that his wife had started to fall ill with lung cancer about a year ago. Initially, they thought it was a symptom of long Covid, but at one point, Raviwan started coughing up blood, prompting them to get a health checkup at the Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University. The diagnosis revealed that she was in the fourth stage of lung cancer.

Jittakorn said: "I would like to convey to the government that we have been facing this issue for a long time. However, since it has not directly impacted us significantly, we have not given it much importance. But one day, if someone in our family or we ourselves get lung cancer, we will immediately realise how severe the impact of PM2.5 is."

He concluded that it's important to use the case of Raviwan as a case study. From now on, every party involved, whether it's the government or stakeholders, should focus on addressing this issue more seriously. At the very least, it may not completely solve the smog problem, but reducing its severity would be a step in the right direction.