Transport authorities set to push for one ticket for all public transport in Bangkok

Punya Chupanit, OTP’s director, told Thansettakij on Saturday that a draft of the act will be presented to a related subcommittee this month. The subcommittee is led by Pisak Jitviriyavasin, the Transport Ministry’s deputy permanent secretary.

Once approved, the draft will be presented to Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob before it is forwarded to the Cabinet, Council of State and then Parliament.

The joint ticket act will set up rules on administration, definition, rates, which agencies will be responsible and how it is funded.

OTP said the joint ticket should not be affected by the EMV Contactless card, which is used on some electric trains and boats. He said the card is one of the standards for the joint ticket and was mentioned in the contract negotiation.