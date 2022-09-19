Exat to seek Cabinet green light for Bangkok-Saraburi expressway this year
The Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat) said it will seek Cabinet approval for the first phase of an expressway linking Saraburi with metropolitan Bangkok late this year.
The Chalong Rat-Nakhon Nayok expressway is expected to open in 2025.
Exat will hold the second hearing on its elevated section from Bangkok’s Chatu Chot Road in Sai Mai district to the third Bangkok ring road (MR10) before sending the project to Cabinet.
Exat said the project has been modified to link the MR10 with the Kanchanaburi-Sa Kaew motorway (MR 6) in line with the Transport Ministry’s Motorway-Rail (MR) development plan.
The rerouted project needs a redesign and a new environmental impact assessment (EIA) study, Exat said.
It added that the new EIA study covering a two-kilometre section is 40-per-cent complete and should be finalised by early next year, ahead of the May 25 deadline.
“We aim to present the project for Cabinet for approval late this year,” said an Exat source, citing faster-than-expected progress.
Exat expects construction of the first phase to start next year and be completed in 2025.
The budget for the 17km section from Chatu Chote to Lam Lukka has been set at 19 billion baht.
The new road will run from the Chatu Chote gateway via the Kanchanapisek ring road (M9) and Hathai Rat road before ending at Lam Luakka between Klong 9 and Klong 10 in Nakhon Nayok.
The six-lane road – three lanes in each direction – will be equipped with five gates and five exits.