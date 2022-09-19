Exat to seek Cabinet green light for Bangkok-Saraburi expressway this year

Exat will hold the second hearing on its elevated section from Bangkok’s Chatu Chot Road in Sai Mai district to the third Bangkok ring road (MR10) before sending the project to Cabinet.

Exat said the project has been modified to link the MR10 with the Kanchanaburi-Sa Kaew motorway (MR 6) in line with the Transport Ministry’s Motorway-Rail (MR) development plan.

The rerouted project needs a redesign and a new environmental impact assessment (EIA) study, Exat said.

It added that the new EIA study covering a two-kilometre section is 40-per-cent complete and should be finalised by early next year, ahead of the May 25 deadline.