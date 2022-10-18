Bhumjaithai denies its massive THB6.35-billion bridge project in South aimed to win votes
The Cabinet has given the Transport Ministry a go-ahead to build two massive bridges in the South.
The two bridges, which were approved on Tuesday, will cost a total of 6.35 billion baht to build.
The one linking Songkhla’s Krasae Sin district to Phatthalung’s Chaison district will cost about 4.5 billion baht, while the one between Krabi’s Ko Klang and Koh Lanta Noi islands will cost about 1.85 billion baht.
The projects’ environmental impact assessment reports have been approved by the Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning Office, and construction should start in the latter half of next year and be completed by 2026.
Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, who is also Bhumjaithai Party’s secretary-general, said the bridges will be funded through foreign loans, 30 per cent of which will come from the World Bank.
He added that the projects will be up for bidding in December.
Meanwhile, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is Bhumjaithai’s leader, denied these projects were a tool to win votes for the next general election, saying serving people is the government’s duty. He added that the Phatthalung-Songkhla bridge will cut the travel distance by about 70 kilometres and will help stimulate tourism and the local economy.
He also said he will continue to serve the public until Parliament is dissolved ahead of the May 7, 2023, general election.