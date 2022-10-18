Bhumjaithai denies its massive THB6.35-billion bridge project in South aimed to win votes

The one linking Songkhla’s Krasae Sin district to Phatthalung’s Chaison district will cost about 4.5 billion baht, while the one between Krabi’s Ko Klang and Koh Lanta Noi islands will cost about 1.85 billion baht.

The projects’ environmental impact assessment reports have been approved by the Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning Office, and construction should start in the latter half of next year and be completed by 2026.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, who is also Bhumjaithai Party’s secretary-general, said the bridges will be funded through foreign loans, 30 per cent of which will come from the World Bank.

He added that the projects will be up for bidding in December.