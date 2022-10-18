Tax waiver for foreign actors in Thailand gets final stamp of approval

Deputy government spokesperson Tipanan Sirichana said this incentive will not only bring foreign filmmakers to Thailand but will also boost revenue for film-related companies as well as the tourism industry.

“It will help promote destinations in the country where big blockbusters are shot or where well-known actors were spotted,” she said.

Apart from boosting Thailand’s standing in the global film industry, this incentive will also generate jobs in the sector and stimulate domestic consumption.

She said the waiver applies to foreign actors who are part of films made in Thailand by foreign companies or juristic partnerships established overseas.