Tax waiver for foreign actors in Thailand gets final stamp of approval
The Cabinet on Tuesday gave its final stamp of approval to waive the 10 per cent personal income tax foreign actors are required to pay while shooting in Thailand.
The five-year waiver, first proposed by the Finance Ministry in June, will go into effect 180 days after it is published in the Royal Gazette.
Deputy government spokesperson Tipanan Sirichana said this incentive will not only bring foreign filmmakers to Thailand but will also boost revenue for film-related companies as well as the tourism industry.
“It will help promote destinations in the country where big blockbusters are shot or where well-known actors were spotted,” she said.
Apart from boosting Thailand’s standing in the global film industry, this incentive will also generate jobs in the sector and stimulate domestic consumption.
She said the waiver applies to foreign actors who are part of films made in Thailand by foreign companies or juristic partnerships established overseas.
She added that this regulation should help generate at least 3.5 billion baht in revenue, open the door to knowledge exchange as well as showcase Thailand’s many tourist attractions.
“The Tourism and Sports Ministry’s Tourism Department will cooperate with related agencies on boosting awareness of this measure and developing a relevant ecosystem,” she added.