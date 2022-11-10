Thailand to partner UN initiative in facilitating country’s move towards a green economy

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Supattanapong Punmeechaow stated during his opening remarks on Thursday that this partnership would focus on putting plans and policies into action with the help of PAGE and its allies.

He noted that the Thai government has already prioritised the green economy as one of the key strategies for improving people's lives and developing in a sustainable manner.

Despite the fact that the government has launched numerous green initiatives in recent years, the majority of them are still in the planning stages or are just getting started.

Therefore, he expected that joining PAGE and receiving support in both academic and concrete action with a proper budget would help the country move quickly towards its goal, especially, the Bio-Circular-Green Economy (BCG) model.

He pointed out that the partnership would help the country leverage the BCG model by improving resource efficiency for natural assets, capitalising on the country's strengths in biological diversity and cultural richness, and utilising technology and innovation to transform the economy into a value-based and innovation-driven economy.