Government pilot project 'eatsHUB' on route to becoming a super app after successful launch

The platform is part of Thailand's National Delivery Platform project, on which the DEPA has collaborated with private sector partners to drive the economy into the new normal.

Deputy Minister of Digital Economy and Society Newin Chorchaithip told a press conference on Thursday that after a seven-month pilot project in 18 provinces, more than 600,000 people had registered for the platform, which has received over 10 million visits, bringing technology equality to more than 26,000 small and medium-sized restaurant operators and creating over 3,000 rider jobs.

He said that the eatsHUB platform has generated more than 500 million baht in economic value, which is higher than expected.

"I hoped all Thais will support this national platform," he said. "The platform is now ready to expand services in order to become a Super Application."

The food delivery platform, according to the ministry, is one of the e-commerce businesses that was growing in line with global trends.

It is estimated that global e-commerce sales would increase by 21 per cent in 2022 compared to last year, which had a value of US$2.8 trillion and is still growing.

Meanwhile, Newin insisted that the DES always prioritises the development of Thai entrepreneurs to become full-service e-commerce providers, particularly Thais who act as intermediaries between merchants and consumers.