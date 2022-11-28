Thailand waives anti-dumping tax on tinplate imports for another 6 months

The ministry approved the third successive six-month duty exemption for tinplate and tin-free steel from China, South Korea, Taiwan, and the European Union.

The AD duty on both products was implemented in November 2021 after a ministry investigation found that manufacturers from the four territories were deploying a market dumping strategy. It then imposed a five-year AD tax from November 2021 to November 2026. However, the ministry approved the six-month exemptions to prevent impacts on Thailand’s consumers.

Thai Chamber of Commerce vice president Wisit Limleucha explained that without the exemption, Thai canned product manufacturers would suffer higher material costs resulting in price hikes for their products, which would affect consumers and weaken their export competitiveness.

If the ministry decides not to extend the exemption after May 2023, Chinese tinplate will face import duty of up to 17.46%, South Korea 22.67%, Taiwan 20.45%, and the EU 5.82%.

Tin-free steel imports from China will face up to 24.73% tax, from South Korea 17.06%, and from the EU 18.52%.