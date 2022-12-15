Thailand's troubled China sub deal delayed until June next year

The 13.2-billion-baht submarine deal has been delayed since 2017 after Germany refused to supply the MTU 396 diesel engine specified by Thailand, citing an EU arms embargo on China.

CSOC representatives at this week’s meeting provided technical information about the Chinese CHD620 engine offered as a replacement, Pokkrong said.

The RTN is considering the offer but will send a representative to inspect tests on the engine at the factory in China from January to April next year, he added.

The Navy said the replacement engine must undergo certification by the Chinese navy, which should be completed in June 2023. The CHD620 has reportedly not been used by Chinese submarines before.