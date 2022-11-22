Navy to seek guarantee from Chinese counterpart on Chinese-made submarine engine

The Navy chief said the Thai side would like to know for how long the procurement project would be extended so that the RTN could plan other projects. Currently, the RTN could not start other projects as it has to prepare a budget for the submarine procurement. Currently, the project implementation has been extended to the middle of 2024 after the CSOC failed to deliver the submarine as initially scheduled, the Navy chief added.

Choengchai added that he has learned the Pakistani navy had tested the engine installed on its submarine but there was still no information on the spare parts of the Chinese engine.

“We are now awaiting for more information so that we can be assured the engine can run effectively like what they claim,” the Navy chief said.

“If it does not unfold as stated in the contract, the Thai side can annul the contract. Actually, we can annul it now but we must negotiate with them first. We’ll try to have the Chinese navy take part in the negotiations, too.”

Choengchai added that the RTN would also have to take into account the good ties between Thailand and China before making a decision on the issue.

Earlier reports:

Navy holds talks with Chinese company over submarine engines

Thai Navy still in tough talks with Chinese firm over submarine engines