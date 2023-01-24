Krung Thep Aphiwat: All aboard the 'smart' future of Thai rail travel

Last Thursday, the new 34-billion-baht Bangkok terminus in Chatuchak district became the hub for all long-distance trains running North, Northeast and South. Only 14 long-distance services heading East are still using Hua Lamphong.

Anucha noted that a free shuttle bus service is running between Krung Thep Aphiwat and Hua Lamphong to aid passengers during the transition period.

He said the government is confident that Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal will be a worthy successor to the 107-year-old Hua Lamphong station, which holds a special place in the hearts of Thai travellers.