Prayut touts efforts to promote human rights, ensure equity

The Cabinet has approved a project to improve the public health system using cloud computing, which will enable all hospitals to track every patient's history, including diagnoses and treatment.

"This will enable all Thais to receive treatment anywhere and improve the efficiency of patient transferring [between hospitals]," he said.

Prayut said the Cabinet has approved ministerial regulations to increase the National Savings Fund's pension scheme to encourage people to save more for retirement.

"The monthly pension for people who start saving at 15 years old and retire at 60 years old has doubled from 7,387 baht [per month] to 16,779 baht," he said.