Energy Ministry closely monitoring electricity costs

The ministry has asked state-owned PTT to speed up its purchases of LNG to ensure Thailand buys it while the prices are low, Supattanapong said.

He said PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP) had been told to increase natural gas production in the Gulf of Thailand as soon as possible.

PTTEP took over operation of the Erawan gas field in the Gulf of Thailand from Chevron last April. Natural gas production in the field has reached 50% of the production rate Chevron was at, the minister said.