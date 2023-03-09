Thailand wooing high-spending travellers at world’s biggest tourism fair

The "Internationale Tourismus Borse" (ITB Berlin) in Germany is playing host to the "Thailand Year 2023: Amazing New Chapters” booth – which is designed to catch the eye of high-spending travellers.

The booth showcases health and wellness, sustainable, and ecotourism destinations, said Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn.

The booth is also touting Thailand's five-F soft powers: Food, Film, Fashion, Festival and Fight, he added.