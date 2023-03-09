Thailand wooing high-spending travellers at world’s biggest tourism fair
Thailand has set out to woo “high-quality” visitors at the world’s biggest tourism fair this week.
The "Internationale Tourismus Borse" (ITB Berlin) in Germany is playing host to the "Thailand Year 2023: Amazing New Chapters” booth – which is designed to catch the eye of high-spending travellers.
The booth showcases health and wellness, sustainable, and ecotourism destinations, said Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn.
The booth is also touting Thailand's five-F soft powers: Food, Film, Fashion, Festival and Fight, he added.
Yuthasak said 70 Thai tourism operators, including Thai Airways International and Bangkok Airways, have joined the fair to business-match with travel operators and agencies from 180 countries.
Adding to the buzz at the booth are activities to promote responsible tourism, plus videos and an e-brochure to showcase specific attractions.
The TAT chief said Thailand's tourism recovery was boosted by 4.2 million foreign arrivals from January 1 to February 28, generating 142 billion baht in revenue. Almost a third of those visitors, or 1.3 million, were high-spending tourists from Europe, he added.
He said participation in ITB Berlin would help Thailand reach its goal of attracting 30 million foreign tourists this year, generating 1.5 trillion baht in revenue.
The 56th ITB Berlin is being held from Wednesday to Thursday at Messe Berlin Exhibition Ground.
