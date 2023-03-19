Prayut’s party ready to contest all 400 constituencies, upbeat of retaining PM seat

PM’s Office Minister Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Sunday that UTNP has already selected its 400 constituency candidates and their names will be announced later.

He said the candidates’ names will be revealed when the party launches rallies based on regions.

The party is scheduled to hold key rallies in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani and Narathiwat in the South. In the North, key events will be held in Chiang Mai and Phitsanulok, while the Central region rallies will be held in Chonburi, Phetchaburi and Bangkok, Thanakorn said.