Commerce, industry and banking sectors prepare white paper for next government

The 10-page white paper would be distributed to all political parties as early as next week, Kriengkrai Thiennukul, president of the Federation Thai Industries (FTI), one of the JSCCIB members, told a press conference on Wednesday.

The proposals cover six important aspects that the Thai private sector in commerce, industry, and banking believes need urgent reform so that Thailand can navigate global volatility and challenges.

The white paper by the JSCCIB, which comprises three major private groups — the Federation of Thai Industries, the Thai Chamber of Commerce, and the Thai Bankers Association — comes as the country prepares to vote for a new government on May 14.

Competitiveness, ease of doing business, digital transformation, human development, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and sustainability are the six areas that they identify.

To improve Thailand's competitiveness, the new government should restructure the electricity pricing formula, support the adoption of renewable energy, improve infrastructure and logistics, provide digital literacy, and offer incentives to attract foreign investment in high technology, healthcare, and green solutions, Kriengkrai pointed out.

Meanwhile, in order to facilitate business operations, the government must amend certain laws and regulations.



In terms of digital transformation, he said the government should work towards making Thailand a regional technology hub in order to attract foreign investment, while also assisting SMEs in gaining access to the tools needed to digitalise.

Kriengkrai said the private sector had reached an agreement with the government to raise the minimum wage as part of efforts to improve human development.