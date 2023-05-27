Move Forward will tie 450-baht wage raise with other benefits, says Pita

He said the wage increase will be tied in with other aspects beneficial to workers like better rights, a stronger social security system and greater assistance to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

“We have not spoken about the impact of the wage hike,” he said. “Workers should get tax relief for two years. We will also study the measures employed when the wages were raised in 2013. Our aim is to boost competitiveness as well as take care of the labour force.”

Pita said he believes the 450-baht wage hike is appropriate, especially in light of economic growth, inflation or productivity over the past eight years.