Pita vows to liberalise liquor industry in 100 days of govt

He made the remark while receiving a petition from representatives of the Thai Craft Brewers Association and Thai Local Spirit Association at the Move Forward headquarters on Friday.

Somboon Kaewkriangkrai, president of the Thai Local Liquor Association, said Move Forward’s progressive liquor policy has given small liquor producers across the country hope since the passing of the Liquor Act in 1950.

Though Thailand's spirits market is worth hundreds of millions of baht, he said it was monopolized by a handful of capitalists.

"No political party has ever spoken so clearly in the past. Today, we ask senators to support the successful establishment of this government," he said.

Meanwhile, Supapong Pruenglamphu, a representative from the Craft Beer Trade Association, said the group has been working with Move Forward since it was the opposition and has seen how serious the party is about solving the monopoly problem.

“We [small brewers] don't want to compete with big magnates; instead, we want to develop our own products. We would like to encourage all parties to work with Move Forward to form a government as soon as possible, so they can implement policies that will benefit the people,” he said.