Thai-Saudi roundtable underlines trade and investment opportunities

The remark was made during a roundtable discussion hosted by the Saudi Arabi Investment Ministry in Riyadh on Wednesday.

During his opening remarks, Saudi Arabia Investment Minister Khalid Abdulaziz Al-Falih said that the roundtable aimed to facilitate both countries' private sectors in updating collaboration in six industries: green hydrogen, petrochemicals, construction materials and packaging, agriculture and food, gaming and e-sports, tourism, wellness and hospitality.

He added that he anticipates a high level of investment and prosperity from Thai and Saudi companies.

He also promised assistance for Thai businesses with regulations, licensing, funding, and finance so that Thai and Saudi businesses can share their expertise and benefits in improving industries on both sides, particularly Thailand's small and medium enterprises and start-ups.

Thailand is one of Saudi Arabia's most important trade and investment partners, with the value increasing by around 40% in 2022, just a year after the two nations normalised diplomatic relations, he noted.

Thailand's deputy prime minister and foreign affairs minister, Don Pramudwinai, expressed gratitude to the host and welcomed all private sector participants to the forum as the countries continue to pave new paths for bilateral cooperation.

“Two engines of growth working in tandem bodes well for the future of shared prosperity for our peoples," he said.

Don also emphasised the significance of the two countries' collaboration as one of the major national strategies to address global uncertainties and climate change, which is the most serious threat and one that no nation can solve on its own.