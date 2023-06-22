Phuket switches focus to becoming international medical hub

Thailand launched its bid for Phuket to host the 2028 Specialised Expo in Paris in June last year, highlighting the southern island’s suitability around the theme “Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity”.

Phuket passed the first round of voting, gaining 16 votes, far more than Argentina, which received only 8.

Thailand's hopes, however, were dashed in the second round when it received only 15 votes, trailing rivals the US (21), Spain (48), and Serbia (69).

In the decisive round, Serbia received 81 votes to Spain's 70, handing Belgrade the right to host the expo.