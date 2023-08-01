Asean expects trade boost after improvements in FTAs with East Asian economies

Duangarthit Nidhi-u-tai, deputy director-general at the Department of Trade Negotiations, Commerce Ministry said the improvement would help eliminate cross-border trade barriers, particularly for agricultural products and industries.

Meanwhile, the upgrade of the agreements is expected to raise all related-party innovations and sustain the economic growth of the entire region and its partners, he said.

The meeting took place on July 14-15. The Asean negotiating team discussed with each country's representative, resulting in various improvements to each FTA.

Duangarthit said the 39th Asean Korea Free Trade Agreement (AKFTA) achieved an upgrade in tax reduction tables from 2017 to 2022. Nine Asean states have already agreed to the protocol, which will undoubtedly facilitate and transparently accelerate Asean-Korea trade.

Other AKFTA enhancements included continuing discussions to complete the agreement with more up-to-date measures and regulations, as well as monitoring the progress of the digital trade industry study, which is expected to play a big role in future global trade.

Furthermore, South Korea demonstrated its determination to maintain economic engagement with Asean by building an Asean-South Korean startup strategy plan, establishing a network of industry standards collaboration, and launching various co-projects for the advancement of electrical safety.