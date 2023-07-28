Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs co-chaired Thailand - China Strategic Dialogue

On security cooperation, both sides agreed to strengthen their collaboration on law enforcement and combating transnational crimes, particularly along the border areas. These included activities such as online gambling, call centre scam operations, and human trafficking, which have increasingly affected people in Thailand, China and beyond.



Furthermore, both sides also agreed to continue working closely in multilateral frameworks, in particular the Mekong - Lancang Cooperation (MLC), of which Thailand will assume the co-chairmanship with China after Myanmar, as well as Asean - China. Both sides also exchanged views on recent regional and international developments.



In the afternoon of the same day, Saran paid a courtesy call to Li Mingxiang, Vice Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and discussed ways to enhance Thailand - China relations and exchanges between political parties.



The Thailand - China Strategic Dialogue is the highest bilateral mechanism between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the two countries, which aims to review and discuss ways to strengthen comprehensive cooperation between Thailand and China. Both sides take turns to host the meeting every year to two years.