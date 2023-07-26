Thailand attends 2023 OSCE Asian Conference to promote Asia-Europe cooperation

The convention was held under the theme "Europe and Asia: Addressing common challenges in a changing global security environment through multilateral co-operation” and attended by delegates from various countries, including Somrudee Poopornanake, Deputy Director-General of the Department of European Affairs, as well as Ambassadors of the 57 OSCE participating States and 5 Asian Partners (including Thailand).

During the Conference’s discussion sessions, the Thai delegation delivered remarks and gave interventions with importance attached to various issues of common interests. These included enhancing constructive engagement and cooperation between Asia and Europe, particularly between Asean and the OSCE, in non-traditional security issues, such as cyber security and climate change.

Thailand also encouraged more engagement with civil society in the promotion of human rights, democracy, and the rule of law. In fact, Thailand and Asean have already undertaken good work in the aforementioned areas, as evidenced through the pursuit of the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economic Model, advocating for public-private-people partnerships in Thailand, as well as Asean’s mission in countering the use of ICTs for criminal purposes.

Thailand also stressed the fact that the two organizations should consider exploring more direct engagement and joint activities going forward to support comprehensive security for the people of both regions. In addition, Thailand held bilateral talks with the OSCE Secretariat and the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.