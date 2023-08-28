Business operators against 600-baht wage hike policy

The party first introduced what is regarded as a populist policy back in 2011, when it launched the nationwide minimum wage policy of 300 baht per day. Then, like now, the private sector made its opposition known, citing political interference and uneven investment distribution nationwide.

According to Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC), the proposed policy of raising the minimum wage to 600 baht per day and the monthly salary for bachelor's degree graduates to 25,000 baht would be a heavy burden for the private sector. Even though the wage increase would occur over 4 years, or by the year 2027, it would represent an adjustment of 40-60%, averaging a rise in costs of at least 10% per year.

They also believe that this spike in the minimum wage to 600 baht per day could deter foreign business investments in Thailand, pointing out that while such a substantial wage increase could attract labour, it would also impose a heavy burden on the private sector.

The government should first focus on achieving a strong economic performance, as a healthy economy would make the private sector more prepared for a suitable minimum wage increase that aligns with the economic conditions.

Furthermore, there is consensus that the wage increase should be appropriate for each region, and that efforts should be made to enhance workforce productivity concurrently. The new government should make well-rounded decisions in collaboration with state agencies, the private sector, and employees who benefit under the framework of the law, taking into account recommendations from provincial wage committees responsible for adjusting wages to match the local economy.