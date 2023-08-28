FTI and FDA join hands to help Thai health products meet global standards

The two organisations signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday.

FTI chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul said at the press conference that the MoU would help manufacturers and entrepreneurs work closely with the FDA to help their products meet global standards.

He explained that the FDA's standard refers not only to the quality and security of medical and healthcare products, but also to environmentally friendly manufacturing process and the traceability of all resources.

Healthy food, supplements, healthcare products, cosmetics, and medical equipment are among the key industries driving the kingdom's economy, he said.

Thailand has diverse biodiversity that serves as a key foundation for producing healthcare products, he added.

FDA secretary-general Paisarn Dunkum said that the FDA's role is to monitor and advise all related entrepreneurs in the industry so that they can properly apply for FDA certification.

"Our verification will undoubtedly help increase product credibility in both the domestic and international markets while protecting consumers' rights and facilitating entrepreneurs in running their businesses," he said.

According to their joint statement, the MoU will also result in the improvement of product barcodes and QR codes, allowing consumers to trace the origin of the products and learn the FDA's registration number to prevent counterfeiting.