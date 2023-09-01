Public Health Ministry takes steps towards sustainability

Opas also outlined the ministry's plans for next year, as follows

• All agencies must install solar power as planned, with the aim of reducing 124,093 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year

• Agencies must change equipment to reduce energy consumption by 20%

• Agencies must adopt electric vehicles and charging stations within 10 years

• Improving buildings to save energy and be eco-friendly

• Increasing green areas by 25% of free space

• Adopting guidelines to take care of patients with respiratory and chronic non-communicable diseases, as well as mental disorders, via telemedicine. This move aims to reduce the volume of outpatients at regional and general hospitals by 10% or 1.6 million visits per year

• Adopting the 3R principles (reduce, reuse and recycle) to boost efficiency in wastewater treatment and reduce the amount of solid waste by 30%

The Public Health Ministry will continue working on the SECA policy by setting up committees and working teams to follow up on progress, as well as picking agencies with outstanding performance to serve as role models for others, he added.