PM Srettha lays out visionary policies during Thairath forum

The Thai-language daily held the forum under the theme “Future Perfect and New Perspectives” on Monday at its headquarters in Bangkok.

Also present were members of Srettha’s Cabinet, including foreign, labour, digital economy and society, and culture ministers along with the deputy finance minister.

In the discussion, Srettha explained his working style, saying he needed to adapt to a larger government structure after transitioning from the private sector. He highlighted the importance of addressing people’s concerns promptly and taking action on critical issues such as reducing the price of diesel and electricity. Negotiations are underway to further reduce electricity costs for the general public.

He also spoke about the possibility of offering free visas to Indian tourists, though said complexities in visa applications and limited incoming flights from India have delayed the policy’s approval.

The government plans to engage in high-level discussions with Indian authorities by the end of the year, Srettha said, adding that Indian tourists’ high-spending habits should be encouraged. Thailand is a popular destination for Indian weddings.

The premier also discussed economic policies, with a focus on expediting actions wherever possible, such as debt repayment delays for farmers.

The government is considering long-term policies, especially those that impact the public directly, like the 10,000 baht digital wallet scheme. The government aims to take clear action on the scheme by February so it can help boost market liquidity, production and job opportunities, and ultimately improve the country’s GDP.