All state spending must be in line with govt policies, says Thai PM

The government’s key focus is revitalising the country’s economic growth, with an aim to expand the gross domestic product (GDP) by 5% over the next four years.

The administration’s plan is to guarantee a minimum income of 600 baht for citizens and a monthly salary of 25,000 baht for degree holders by 2027.

Srettha added that tax will be channelled into investments once the economy is flourishing and the quality of life for citizens has improved.

He urged government officials to be adaptable, learn to prioritise tangible results, establish clear metrics and be responsive to public feedback.

In terms of economic stimulus, a cornerstone of the government’s policy is injecting 560 billion baht through digital wallets. This ambitious initiative is designed to stimulate both the supply and demand sides of the economy, facilitating circulation and revenue generation for the government.

Ensuring that funds reach grassroots levels, the government envisions extensive community participation within a six-month timeframe.

Srettha said a relevant committee is considering this, along with advancements in app development, financial resource preparation and regulatory readiness.

The government also reaffirmed its commitment to implementing the 10,000-baht digital wallet policy by February 2024.

Meanwhile, the government plans to allocate 3.48 trillion baht for the fiscal 2024 budget in tandem with these key principles: