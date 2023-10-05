Thailand’s new soft-power panel unveils strategy for global competitiveness

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who chairs the committee, tasked deputy chairwoman Paetongtarn Shinawatra with leading two national initiatives: One Family One Soft Power (OFOS) and the Thailand Creative Content Agency (THACCA).

The goal of the initiatives is skills training to create 20 million jobs that will generate annual income of 4 trillion baht.

OFOS and THACCA will be implemented in three phases:

First, to boost human resources, 20 million children, adults, and seniors in under village and community funds will get free training in fields such as food, Muay Thai, arts, performance, singing, design, fashion, e-sports, and more, free of charge.