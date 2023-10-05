Thailand’s new soft-power panel unveils strategy for global competitiveness
The National Soft Power Strategy Committee held its first meeting on Wednesday as the new government launched its drive to boost Thailand’s global competitiveness.
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who chairs the committee, tasked deputy chairwoman Paetongtarn Shinawatra with leading two national initiatives: One Family One Soft Power (OFOS) and the Thailand Creative Content Agency (THACCA).
The goal of the initiatives is skills training to create 20 million jobs that will generate annual income of 4 trillion baht.
OFOS and THACCA will be implemented in three phases:
First, to boost human resources, 20 million children, adults, and seniors in under village and community funds will get free training in fields such as food, Muay Thai, arts, performance, singing, design, fashion, e-sports, and more, free of charge.
Second, the soft power industry will be boosted in 11 sectors, including food, sports, festivals, tourism, music, literature, film, gaming, art, design, and fashion. The THACCA will feature a one-stop service for research and development funding and tax incentives while establishing a Thailand Creative and Design Centre (TCDC) in every province, expanding co-working spaces, and promoting a conducive learning environment for creative ideas.
Third, Thailand's soft power will be elevated on the global stage through international events and activities organised by the Foreign and Commerce ministries.
The timeline for the three-point soft power roadmap is as follows:
Within the first 100 days (by January 2024), community and city funds will open for public registration, and educational institutions will begin to improve creative skill development centres. Legislative changes will be proposed at ministry and cabinet levels.
Within six months (April 2024), the process of nurturing individuals through creative skill development centres will commence, and the THACCA bill will be debated by the House of Representatives.
Simultaneously, Thailand will host famous festivals such as Songkran to promote its cultural events globally, while inviting soft power experts to participate in international events.
Within one year (October 2024), training should have delivered at least 1 million skilled workers and the THACCA bill been passed by the Senate.